William Blair Initiates Coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.