Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,179.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

WIPKF opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Get Winpak alerts:

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.