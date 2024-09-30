Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) PT Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.