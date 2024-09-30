Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,342,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 6,184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

ZHAOF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Featured Stories

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

