Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,342,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 6,184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
ZHAOF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
