Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

