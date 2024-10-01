5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 561,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FEAM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

