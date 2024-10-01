Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

