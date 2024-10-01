Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

AAV stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

