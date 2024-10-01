Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.