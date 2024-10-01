Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.