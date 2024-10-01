Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 3,652.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alarum Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,489 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,229,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth about $747,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 54.68%.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

