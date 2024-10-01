AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.