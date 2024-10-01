Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.20.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

