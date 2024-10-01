Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

