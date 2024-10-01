Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Price Target at $25.56

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

