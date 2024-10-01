ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.0 %

ANSS stock opened at $318.63 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.