Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

