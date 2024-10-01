Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

