AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.