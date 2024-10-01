Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.98 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

