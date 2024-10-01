Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 621,600 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Ayro Stock Up 1.7 %

AYRO stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Ayro has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.48. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

