Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

