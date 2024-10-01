Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPTH

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.