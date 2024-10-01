Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNOX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.30.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 15.03% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
