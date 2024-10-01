Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $61,972,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 42.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 316,935 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

