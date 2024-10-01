Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.19 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
About Birks Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.