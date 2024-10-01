bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in bluebird bio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

