Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 626,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,869. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

