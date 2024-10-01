Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in September

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,719.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

