Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

