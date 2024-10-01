BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BV Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BVFL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

BV Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BV Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BV Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

