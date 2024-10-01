Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

