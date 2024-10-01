Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 19,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
