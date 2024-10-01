Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.36 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

