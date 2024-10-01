Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management owned 1.00% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

Central Plains Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.91%.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

