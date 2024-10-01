Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

