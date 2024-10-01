Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Close Brothers Group stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
