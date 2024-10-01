Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 148,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $6,970,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

