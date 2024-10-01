Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,185,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 126.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

