Compass Point Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $156.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $118.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

