Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

BBCP stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

