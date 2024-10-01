ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.82.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

