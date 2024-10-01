CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

