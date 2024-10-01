Critical Contrast: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) versus Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NewGenIvf Group and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Ontrak has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Ontrak”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.49 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Ontrak $12.39 million 9.41 -$27.92 million ($4.00) -0.61

NewGenIvf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -222.54% -238.43% -119.20%

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats Ontrak on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

