CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.1 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $291.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -455.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.