Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

