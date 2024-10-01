DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,742. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

