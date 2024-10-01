Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.