Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$51.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$53.29 on Thursday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1690821 EPS for the current year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

About Emera

)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

