Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.79.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

